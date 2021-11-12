Ruchir Sharma resigns from Morgan Stanley Investment Management after 25 years

Veteran investment banker Ruchir Sharma has resigned from his position as the head of emerging markets and chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Sharma, who is based out of New York, joined the bank in 1996 and has 27 years of investment experience. Sharma has also served as the chief global strategist for Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Besides being associated with Morgan Stanley’s investment management arm, Sharma is also a known author. He is a contributing opinion writer with The New York Times and some of his works have also appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Newsweek, TIME Magazine and Foreign Affairs. He has also written Breakout Nations, a 2012 international best seller, and The Rise and Fall of Nations in 2016. Sharma’s latest book is The 10 Rules of Successful Nations.

The investment management behemoth has appointed Amy Oldenburg as the head of emerging markets equity after Ruchir Sharma resigned from his post. Oldenburg has worked for ~20 years with Morgan Stanley’s asset management business. She has been the Chief Operating Officer and has been overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013, as per Reuters. Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability and support the team’s growth in sustainable investing solutions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also read: Rising international oil, coal prices pose macro risks to India: Morgan Stanley