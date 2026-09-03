SAEL secures 1 GWp solar module orders in six months; NTPC project accounts for 585.8 MWp

The 585.8 MWp module supply order from NTPC Renewable Energy is for its Chitrakoot solar PV project in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining domestic orders are linked to utility-scale solar projects in Gujarat and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The latest orders mark a significant milestone for SAEL as the company expands its presence across the solar PV value chain, from module manufacturing to utility-scale renewable power generation.

TOPCon manufacturing capacity

SAEL currently has 3,625 MW of TOPCon module manufacturing capacity, according to the company. Its solar PV modules are also listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), which is a prerequisite for deployment in government and government-assisted solar projects.

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The company’s operations span utility-scale solar power generation, solar PV module manufacturing and agri waste-to-energy.

As of September 30, 2025, SAEL had a portfolio of 8,299 MWp of contracted and awarded solar and storage capacity, along with 164.90 MW of agri waste-to-energy capacity.

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Plans 5 GW solar cell and module facilities

SAEL is also setting up an integrated manufacturing facility in Greater Noida (Jewar), Uttar Pradesh, comprising a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit and a 5 GW solar module manufacturing line.

The facility is currently under construction, according to the company. The planned expansion would further strengthen SAEL’s integrated manufacturing capabilities as it builds out its solar business.

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The latest 1 GWp of module orders therefore comes as SAEL expands both its manufacturing footprint and renewable energy project portfolio.

The company said the contracted modules will be supplied to projects in India as well as international markets. Within India, the order pipeline includes utility-scale projects in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, in addition to the NTPC Renewable Energy-led Chitrakoot project.

SAEL Industries has been pursuing an integrated renewable energy strategy spanning solar power generation, module manufacturing and agri waste-to-energy, with the latest orders adding to the company’s module supply business.

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