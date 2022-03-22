‘Safe for delivery partners’: Zomato CEO clears doubts on 10-min delivery feature

Amid the widespread skepticism of its 10-minute delivery feature—Zomato Instant, founder and CEO of the online food aggregator Deepinder Goyal decided to explain how the 10-minute delivery system works. Goyal also allayed safety concerns around the new delivery system.

Goyal tweeted, “Hello twitter, good morning :). I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D.”

Goyal explained in a slew of comments that the 10-minute food delivery will remain for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu items only. He further noted that delivery partners are not informed about the promised delivery time in case of both 10 and 30-minute deliveries while adding that there will be no penalties for late deliveries.

He also said underscored that there will also be no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10 and 30-minute deliveries. He noted, “We are building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations only.”

He said in another tweet, “Again 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. God, I love LinkedIn :P.” Goyal added that this feature can only be utilised by users if they order popular, standardised and can be dispatched within 2 minutes.

“10-minute deliveries will lead to lesser time spent on the road per order,” he signed off.

For the unversed, Zomato faced widespread flak on social media. While a section of users questioned Zomato's new feature, others shared hilarious memes.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

