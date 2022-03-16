SAIL declares second interim dividend, fixes record date; check details here

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Wednesday declared second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-2022. The country's largest steel maker said that its board has approved the payment of the dividend Rs 2.50 per equity share (25% on the paid up equity share capital of the company).

The record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend is 29 March, 2022, it added.

Shares of SAIL on Wednesday closed 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 97.20 apiece on BSE.

SAIL is one of the largest steel-making companies in India and one of the Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises. It produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials.

As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India owned about 65% of SAIL's equity and retains voting control of the company.