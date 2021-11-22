Salesken raises $22 million in Series B funding from Microsoft, Sequoia

Sales conversation Artificial Intelligence startup Salesken stated on Monday that it has raised $22 million in a Series B round of funding, led by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund. Abhi Kumar, Partner at M12, will be the new member of the board at Salesken. Existing investor Sequoia India also participated in the latest round of funding.

The funds will be used to accelerate expansion into the North American market and invest further into their proprietary deep tech product, Sakesken said in an official statement.

"With the increasing advent of remote selling across industries, conversation AI tools that provide visibility and insights to sales leaders have become a must-have in the sales stack," noted Surga Thilakan, Co-Founder and CEO, Salesken.

She said Salesken is addressing a critical need down the line of making the insights actionable with sales reps, that translate into higher rep productivity. "As remote selling has now become more mainstream, we see Salesken reduce onboarding time by 2-3 months, through live assistance to sales reps from day zero," she noted.

"Salesken has dramatic outcomes on sales conversions, improving top-line by 20-25% within a few months of use. This RoI impact has seen us grow by over 300% in the last year, conveyed Thilakan.

"SalesKen is defining the massive category for 'In-Call Sales Intelligence'; it delivers immediate impact, improving conversions across sales organisations by 15-25% within 60 days of golive. We are super excited to partner with SalesKen in helping them serve their global customer base," said Abhi Kumar who will soon join the Salesken board.

"Salesken has made great progress since their Series A by showing tangible results to customers in the US and India, '' said Shailesh Lakhani, Partner at Sequoia Capital. "Sequoia India is delighted to continue to support Surga and team Salesken," Lakhani added.

Salesken's launched commercial operations in January 2020. The start-up is headquartered in Bengaluru and has operations in Delaware, US.

