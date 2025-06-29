‘Samudra Manthan era’:  Anand Mahindra urges swift action for India’s manufacturing rise amid global churn

As global power equations tilt and protectionism rises, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has urged Indian businesses to seize the moment, describing today’s volatile environment as a modern-day “Samudra Manthan” — the cosmic churning that produced both deadly poison and the nectar of immortality.

In his message to shareholders, Mahindra noted the “volatile” situation with India’s “provocative neighbour,” alluding to tensions with China, but expressed optimism that India can assert itself without derailing its economic ascent.

“The situation with our provocative neighbour is always volatile, but I am optimistic that we can demonstrate the limits to our tolerance without impeding our path to economic ascendance,” he said.

Mahindra believes the world is undergoing another great churn driven by mega-trends like protectionism, geopolitical realignments, and evolving global supply chains.

“A growing wave of protectionism is challenging decades of liberal trade order, dramatically highlighted by the Trump administration’s tariffs,” he said, warning that businesses must adapt to a world where traditional alliances are shifting and new economic blocs are forming.

Despite potential headwinds — including rising input costs, disrupted supply chains, and India’s own trade vulnerabilities — Mahindra sees opportunities emerging from this turbulence. He pointed to China’s adversarial stance as a catalyst for India to position itself as a viable alternative in global supply chains, but urged speed and focus.

“Speed and agility are essential, as countries like the Philippines and Vietnam are already touting themselves as future manufacturing hubs. We must act swiftly and strategically to secure our share of the Amrit,” Mahindra said.

At the Mahindra Group, resilience remains the core strategy, embodied in what Mahindra called its “banyan tree” model — where the core businesses act as the trunk, and new ventures grow as aerial roots that can thrive independently while supporting the entire ecosystem.

“This structure provides agility and flexibility to adapt swiftly to geopolitical and economic uncertainty,” Mahindra noted.

He underscored that aligning business objectives with national priorities like renewable energy, defence, and digital infrastructure will be key as India aims to transform into a manufacturing powerhouse.

“Companies can greatly benefit from aligning their strategies with national objectives. Renewable energy, defence, and digital infrastructure are becoming sunrise industries in India,” Mahindra said.

Confident that Mahindra Group’s resilience will prevail, he concluded: “As we embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead, I am confident that your company, as an integral part of the Mahindra Group’s banyan tree, will continue to grow and navigate this Samudra Manthan successfully.”

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah highlighted the Group’s resilience and deliberate expansion, likening its journey to the steady growth of a banyan tree. Despite global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Mahindra remains anchored in its values and driven by India’s economic momentum, operating across 70% of the country’s GDP.

FY25 saw robust performance, with revenue rising 14% to ₹1,59,211 crore and profit after tax surging 20% to ₹12,929 crore, fueled by gains in the Auto and Farm sectors, successful electric SUV launches, and strong results at Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Finance.

Beyond financials, Mahindra continues to focus on creating shared value, driven by its associates’ agility and purpose-led actions. Initiatives like Kaabil, empowering women with livelihood skills, and Nanhi Kali, supporting education for underprivileged girls, underscore the Group’s social impact, earning global accolades such as leadership status in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the Golden Peacock Award. Shah underscored Mahindra’s ambition to become a global brand while maintaining its bold, purpose-driven growth: “We grow, as always, Bold by Design.”