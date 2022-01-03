Sanjeev Churiwala joins Tata Power as its new CFO

Tata Power on Monday said that Sanjeev Churiwala has joined the company as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from January 1, 2022. Churiwala will succeed Ramesh Subramanyam, who is moving into a new role within the Tata Group.



Churiwala is a chartered accountant by qualification and has over 27 years of corporate experience spanning across the financial services sector including reporting and controlling of listed companies, exposure to projects, supply chain, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions.



He has previously worked with Diageo, as the Regional Finance Director-APAC and Global Travel Retail, and with Ambuja Cements.



"Churiwala holds an Executive MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and Institute of Cost Accountants of India," the Tata Group company said in a release.



Commenting on the appointment, Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said, "We welcome Sanjeev to the Tata Power family. He brings with him vast experience in financial management along with strong strategic capabilities. His vast Indian and global experience will be valuable to us as we accelerate towards the next phase of profitable and sustainable growth."



Shares of Tata Power closed 1.11 per cent higher at Rs 223.35 on the BSE on Monday.

