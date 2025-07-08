Sanjog Gupta named the new CEO of ICC; Ishan Chatterjee to replace him as JioStar Sports CEO

Sanjog Gupta, who was appointed the CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024, has been named the seventh CEO of ICC. Ishan Chatterjee, who is the chief business officer, sports revenue, SMB and creators at JioStar, will take over as the CEO of Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcoming Gupta, said, “His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan’s perspective and passion for technology will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years. Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets.”

Shah said that ICC considered several exceptional candidates for this position but the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Sanjog Gupta.

Gupta commenced his role as the ICC CEO on July 7. "These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen and opportunities such as the women’s game scale in popularity. Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the Cricket movement around the world,” he said.

The ICC CEO had joined Star India (now JioStar) in 2010 and held multiple leadership roles across content, programming and strategy. Before being appointed CEO of JioStar Sports, Gupta became the Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee will head JioStar Sports, taking over from Gupta. He will report to Kiran Mani, CEO of Digital at JioStar. Chatterjee is currently responsible for the overall monetisation strategy and revenue growth for JioHotstar. He is also responsible for the growth of JioStar’s creator ecosystem.

Ishan Chatterjee has an experience of over 20 years across business and revenue roles. Before joining JioStar, he was the Managing Director of YouTube India. He held several leadership roles across EMEA and APAC over his 13-year tenure at Google.