‘Saste me ek aur item hai’: Ashneer Grover takes a dig at influencer Ankur Warikoo's book

Fintech unicorn BharatPe’s ousted co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has taken a sly dig at former CEO of nearby.com and social media influencer Ankur Warikoo in one of his recent Twitter exchanges. While replying to a Twitter user, Grover wrote that if he wants a cheaper product, he should go for GET EPIC SHIT DONE without naming its author, Ankur Warikoo.

It all began when the Twitter user said that the Ashneer Grover's new book, Doglapan, is expensive for students and that he should consider selling it for under Rs 200. Available on Amazon, Doglapan's hardcover version costs Rs 368 whereas the Kindle version costs Rs 349.60. He wrote, “It is very expensive... Please reduce the price a little... We are students... Kindly sell it for under Rs 200... Then, it will become a mass product.”

Kafi mehnga hai sir..Thoda sasta kijiye..humlog students hai..under 200 me sell kijiye..mass product banega tab https://t.co/zLvQVf4iKN — Niraj (@niraj_nkb2733) December 10, 2022

“Saste mein ek aur item hai aap ke liye (there is one more book available for you at a cheaper rate)- Get Epic Shit Done,” he replied.

GET EPIC SHIT DONE is “written as a conversation between a student and a teacher” and “answers 36 life questions that you face almost every day, questions that you need answers to,” according to its Amazon listing. On Amazon, the book’s hardcover version is available for Rs 299 whereas its Kindle version costs Rs 284.05.

Grover also recently called out BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani’s "doglapan" or hypocrisy in a recent tweet. Grover wrote, “Doglapan: Shashvat (co-founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna- investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer.”

Grover's tirade comes amid BharatPe board’s decision to file a civil and criminal case against him, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and their family members for allegedly misusing the company funds. Meanwhile, BharatPe has filed an arbitration with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules to restrict Ashneer from vesting his remaining 1.4 per cent stake in the company.

The company has also sent a legal notice to Grover and his family members and sought Rs 88.67 crore in damages from the Grovers. The company has also demanded disclosure of assets owned by Grover and his family members, an injunction against the Grovers to restrain them from making defamatory statements against BharatPe, its directors, employees, and/or publicising the same, directions to delete all material against the company from all social media platforms and blogs, and permission to media houses to delete such material.

The Delhi High Court has also issued summons to the couple and their family members about the same. The matter has been listed for January 9, 2023.

