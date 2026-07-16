SBI appoints former LIC executive as its Chief Financial Officer

State Bank of India has appointed former Life Insurance Corporation executive, Sunil Ramgopal Agrawal, as the Chief Financial Officer.

The lender said in an exchange filing that Agrawal joined the bank on July 15, and would be Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the bank under SEBI regulations. He will assume office as CFO effective from August 1, 2026.

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Agrawal has 27 years of experience in financial services and strategy. Before joining SBI, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and was responsible for the LIC's finance function.

He was pivotal in strengthening the finance function, driving strategic initiatives, managing board regulatory interactions and supporting the organisation’s growth and transformation agenda.

He is known for a career of deep expertise across financial planning, capital management, financial reporting, investor relations, governance, and regulatory engagement. He also has significant experience in working with boards, regulators, investors, and other key stakeholders.

Agrawal is a Chartered Accountant and BE (Computer Science).