scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Corporate
SBI Card to raise Rs 2,500 cr via non-convertible debentures

Feedback

SBI Card to raise Rs 2,500 cr via non-convertible debentures

The fund would be raised in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services closed at Rs 773.95 apiece, up 0.09 per cent on the BSE. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services closed at Rs 773.95 apiece, up 0.09 per cent on the BSE.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth. The fund would be raised in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The NCD issuance would be done on a private placement basis, it added.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services closed at Rs 773.95 apiece, up 0.09 per cent on the BSE.

TAGS:

BT TV