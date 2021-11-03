SBI Q2 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 7,627 cr

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 66.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for July-September at Rs 7,626.6 crore. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 6,504 crore in the preceding June quarter.

On asset front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore as against Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter, while net NPA were at Rs 37,118 crore against Rs 36,450 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In percentage terms, gross NPA were at 4.90 per cent of total advances, while net NPA stood at 1.52 per cent.

Shares of SBI were trading 3.69 per cent higher at Rs 540.95 on the BSE after the announcement of financial results.

