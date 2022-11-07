SBI Securities appoints NK Purohit as Chief Business Officer

SBI Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets, has appointed NK Purohit as its new chief business officer. As per the company, through this appointment, SBI Securities aims to achieve leadership position in its market segment, by leveraging tech, lineage and the enormous reach of its parent company, the State Bank of India.



According to SBI Securities, Purohit will be responsible for the company's Rs 800 crore+ revenue, a customer base of around 3 million and employee base of 10,000+ to deliver scale and growth.

"NK Purohit has a distinction of being amongst the select few end-to-end business leaders who has experience across physical, digital and phygital companies. He has managed physical channel business at HDFC bank and spearheaded digital transformation and distribution business at Angel broking and HDFC securities and managed technology with IIFL," SBI securities mentioned.

Purohit has done his B. Tech. (Electrical) and MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIT, Delhi, and also has certifications in “Digital Transformation for Financial Services” from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark. He has also won awards for best use of AI and ML in the BFSI space.

As per the company's statement, Purohit is well known for his thought leadership in digital workplace, enterprise IT, customer experience, agile methods, and digital transformation.

He has an experience of more than 23 years with cutting-edge digital practices to connect business and technology, where he has contributed immensely in the field of Sales, Revenue, Asset Product Distribution, Strategy, Analytics, Product development, Technology, Customer Experience and Digital Transformation, SBI Securities claimed.

