SC refuses to grant relief to Rapido against Maharashtra ban on bike aggregators

Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to Rapido against Maharashtra government's ban on bike aggregators. Amid Rapido's stalled operations in Maharashtra, the apex court sent the firm back to Bombay High Court and said it can challenge Maharashtra committee charged with developing legal framework.

Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court that it is considering a new scheme for bike-taxi aggregators in the state.

Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra government committee to finalise decision of legal framework by March 31.

Rapido had challenged Bombay HC order directing discontinuation of Rapido services in Maharashtra.

