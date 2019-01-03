scorecardresearch
SC to hear on Jan 8 TN's appeal against NGT order on Vedanta's Sterlite plant

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the case will be heard next week.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 8 Tamil Nadu's appeal against the NGT order to reopen Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Vedanta, said Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal against the NGT order so the case be heard urgently as they are facing problems with storage of sulphuric acid in the plant.

