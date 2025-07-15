Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday extended a public welcome to Elon Musk and Tesla following the company's formal entry into India with its first Experience Centre in Mumbai.

"Welcome to India, Elon Musk and Tesla. One of the world’s largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station," Mahindra wrote on X.

The remarks came shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla’s Experience Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), its first official showroom space in the country.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said, "We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage. Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey."

Calling Tesla more than just an automotive brand, Fadnavis said, "Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, that is why it is loved globally." He recalled his first experience in a Tesla vehicle during a 2015 visit to the US and said it was always a hope to see such mobility reach India. "It has taken almost 10 years, but we are very happy that you are finally here."

The Chief Minister also noted the state's readiness to support electric mobility. "We are also a manufacturing hub. Our policies for charging infrastructure, vehicle promotion, and incentives for manufacturing are among the best. This is a good beginning and has the potential to transform the market."

As per industry experts, Tesla has already shipped in its first batch of Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs, likely from its China facility. The company also leased a 24,565 sq ft warehouse at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai earlier this year.

However, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy had clarified in June that Tesla is currently not interested in manufacturing vehicles in India, but is focused on setting up sales and service infrastructure.

The move comes as Tesla navigates weakening sales in key markets such as Europe and China. Just last week, the company secured a trade certificate from the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO), allowing it to showcase vehicles, conduct test drives, and begin sales activities. Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, trade certificates are mandatory for dealers or manufacturers to operate unregistered vehicles for promotional or trial purposes.

Tesla’s India entry also arrives against the backdrop of global political and regulatory conversations. US President Donald Trump recently remarked that it would be "unfair" to the US if Tesla were to build a factory in India to bypass tariffs.

In April last year, Musk had attributed the delay in his India visit to Tesla’s global commitments, even as the company lobbied for a tariff concession—seeking up to 70% customs duty relief for EVs priced below $40,000, and 100% for higher-end models.

Earlier this year, however, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made it clear that India will not make policy exceptions for any one company, stating that the government’s EV framework is designed to attract a wide range of global manufacturers.

(With inputs from PTI)

