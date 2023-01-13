'Selling toys without BIS mark': Centre comes up strongly on e-comm platforms; issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday said that it is committed to democratising e-commerce for all in India and enabling lakhs of small businesses connect with customers through technology.

The response came after consumer protection regulator Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for allegedly selling toys without a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality mark.

"As part of our 'customer first' philosophy, maintaining the quality of products that sellers offer on our marketplace has always been the top focus area. We remain committed to ensuring the highest quality of products sold on the platform. We have received notification from CCPA and will respond appropriately," a Flipkart official said.

Business Today reached out Amazon and Snapdeal for a comment but the e-commerce platforms did not respond till the time of publishing this story.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said 18,600 toys have been seized in the last one month from major retail stores, including those of Hamleys and Archies at airports and malls across the country, for lack of BIS quality mark, PTI reported.

The government has made it mandatory for toymakers to conform with safety norms specified by the BIS from January 1, 2021.

"We received complaints from domestic manufacturers of sale of toys that do not conform with the BIS standard. We conducted 44 raids in last one month and seized 18,600 toys from major retail stores," BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari told the news agency.

The raids were conducted at retail stores, including those of Hamleys, Archies, WH Smith, Kids Zone and Cococart located at major airports and malls across the country, he said, adding that a legal action will be taken against retailers as per the provisions under the BIS Act.

Meanwhile, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chief Nidhi Khare said, "We have also issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for selling toys without BIS quality mark."

(With inputs from PTI)

