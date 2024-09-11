SEMI launches workforce development programme at SEMICON India 2024 to address global semiconductor talent shortage

SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association, introduced its Workforce Development Programme in India on Wednesday, aiming to address the global talent shortage in the sector. The programme, launched during SEMICON India 2024, seeks to prepare the country’s youth for careers in semiconductor manufacturing and design.

The initiative kicked off with a workshop on Semiconductor Manufacturing, held in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The programme focuses on partnering with educational institutions to develop specialised curricula and skill development initiatives tailored to the semiconductor industry.

“India is working towards becoming a significant player in the semiconductor industry. With AI driving demand for semiconductors, around 150 new fabs will be needed to meet the industry’s $1 trillion target by 2030. India must grow substantially to capture its share, and SEMICON India will support this growth, enhancing the India Semiconductor Mission’s roadmap and policies,” stated Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI. A fab is a fabrication facility, a specialised plant where semiconductor devices, such as microchips, are manufactured.

Manocha further noted that India is projected to face a workforce shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals by 2027. Upskilling the country’s talent to meet this demand is crucial, and global players have a key role in this effort. SEMI, in collaboration with leading Indian institutions, aims to address this talent gap by equipping the future workforce with the necessary skills and expertise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the conference, announced that India is developing a semiconductor workforce of 85,000 technicians, engineers, and R&D experts to enhance the nation’s role in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Modi also revealed plans to establish a Semiconductor Research Centre at the Indian Institute of Space Sciences, in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), to focus on developing high-tech and next-generation chips.

“The India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and IT, and Government of India are dedicated to building a resilient semiconductor supply chain,” said Akash Tripathi, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission. “In the past 32 months, ISM has placed India on the global semiconductor manufacturing map, with four facilities planned and investments exceeding USD 17 billion. With a strong talent pipeline and government support, we are confident in our role as a partner in the global semiconductor value chain,” he added.

SEMICON India 2024, a three-day conference themed “Shaping the Semiconductor Future,” will spotlight India’s semiconductor policies and vision, bringing together global leaders, companies, and experts from the industry. The event will feature top executives from leading semiconductor firms, alongside more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.