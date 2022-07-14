Sequoia-backed Gokwik pushes traction for sustainable brand Neeman’s

Leading D2C sustainable footwear brand Neeman's has witnessed a 30 per cent jump in its prepaid conversion rates after around an year of its partnership with e-commerce enabler GoKwik.

Neeman’s entered into a partnership with GoKwik in July last year to use the latter’s technology in improving conversion rates and boosting profitability. Besides improved conversion rates and bottom line, GoKwik has also helped Neeman’s expand its business into Tier 3/4 towns.

Further, using the proprietary AI-ML algorithms, GoKwik has also promoted Cash on Delivery (CoD) as a payment method for Neeman's in a risk-free manner.

Conversion rate is defined as the percentage of visitors who come to an e-commerce site and complete a purchase as well. According to industry estimates, conversion rates for most e-commerce sites is about three per cent globally on an average.

While Neeman’s has been a disruptor in the D2C fashion industry with its quality, cruelty-free, environment friendly and sustainable line of comfort footwear, GoKwik is an e-commerce enablement company aiming to democratise the shopping experience and increase GMV realisation for e-commerce businesses.

“We have seen growth and a jump in sales ever since our partnership,” said Chirag Taneja, Founder & CEO, GoKwik, which was founded in 2020.

“GoKwik is aimed at creating customised, robust, and effective solutions that will act as fuel to smoothen the shopping experience for new and regular online shoppers. We look forward to even higher sales for Neeman’s,” added Taneja whose venture is backed by marquee names like Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners India, RTP Global and Think Investments among others.