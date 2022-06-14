Sequoia India and SEA raise $2.85 bn; to help build ‘enduring companies’

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have raised $2.85 billion together. This amount has been raised across a set of funds that include the India venture and growth funds, as well as an $850 million Southeast Asian fund, which is their first dedicated fund for the region.

The venture capital company said that it completed 16 years in India and 10 years in the SEA region, as it marks its 50th anniversary as a global firm. It said that it has partnered with founders from across sectors, stages and market cycles.

The fundraise, it said, signals their commitment to the region, and the long-term growth story of India and Southeast Asia. “The new funds will bolster our mission to help daring founders to build legendary companies from idea to IPO and beyond. We are grateful to our LPs (Limited Partners) for their continued support of this mission, and to our founders for their dedication to driving innovation and change,” it added.

Sequoia said that digital adoption and rising consumer incomes have helped in the rapid growth of the startup ecosystem in the last decade. “Last year, India emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, after the USA and China. Southeast Asia, meanwhile, is on track to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030. Our initiatives in the region continue to reflect our desire to actively contribute to building and supporting the ecosystem in ways that go beyond capital,” it added.

The firm said that the startup and venture capital ecosystem in the country and the SEA region will continue to mature. While valuations and velocity moves with markets, value creation endures. “At Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, we intend to double down on our efforts to help founders build healthy companies that will endure,” it added.

“We have never seen such diversity and dynamism in the founders we partner with; we are awed by their vision and ambition. There’s a strong sense in the emerging economies and fast-changing societies across India and Southeast Asia that ‘now is our time’. Many large companies with regional or global footprints will emerge from this region in the decade to come. We remain committed to our mission to help founders build enduring companies,” it said.

