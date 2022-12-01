Serum Institute, BYJU’S, Swiggy, OYO among the top unlisted companies: Burgundy Hurun list

Serum Institute, BYJU’S, Swiggy, OYO are among the top unlisted companies in the country. With a valuation of Rs 2.19 lakh crore, Adar Poonawala-helmed Pune-based Serum Institute of India tops the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Top 10 list of unlisted companies.

With an overall ranking of 22, Serum Institute is also one of the biggest companies in healthcare, the report added. It is the 19th biggest gainer in terms of rupee crore, with an upward change of Rs 36,300 crore. Serum is also the 17th company with highest net profit in FY22 with Rs 11,116 crore. It is the ninth highest direct taxpayer with Rs 5,823 crore in FY22. It is also the top-most bootstrapped company of 2022.

Byju Raveendran’s edtech company BYJU’S with Rs 1.82 lakh crore is the second in line. BYJU’S is also the most-valuable PE/VC funded company. It was the 13th biggest gainer with an upward change of Rs 47,200 crore. It is ranked 24th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

BYJU’S is followed by National Stock Exchange of India, headed by Ashishkumar Chuhan, with a valuation of Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

Sriharsha Majety founded food-delivery platform, Swiggy, is the fourth most-valued unlisted company with a valuation of Rs 88,600 crore, while Ritesh Agarwal’s OYO is next in line with Rs 77,800 crore in value.

Harsh Jain’s Dream11 comes next with a value of Rs 66,200 crore, while Vijay Kantilal Chauhan’s Parle Products is seventh on the list with a value of Rs 62,600 crore. Harshil Mathur’s Razorpay is a close eighth with Rs 62,100 crore in value.

Bhavish Agarwal’s Ola with Rs 60,500 crore in value, and Nimish Chudgar-headed Intas Pharmaceuticals with Rs 59,300 crore in value are in the ninth and tenth spots.

Burgundy Private is Axis Bank’s private banking business, along with Hurun India released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. It ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India, ranked according to their value. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was 30th October 2022.

“This year, the threshold to make the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 was Rs 6,000 crore, up 15 per cent from last year. This is impressive, considering the cut-o to enter the Hurun Global 500 has come down by 23 per cent. Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 indicates that India is possibly the brightest spot amidst the global economic turmoil. At this rate of growth, the cut-off to enter Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 might well be closer to Rs 10,000 crore in five years,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Also read: Shiv Nadar tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List, donated Rs 3 crore per day