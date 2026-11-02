'Settle it among yourselves': FM Sitharaman calls for amicable resolution of Tata Sons dispute

Read More: Noel Tata's 3 letters set the stage for Tata Sons board meet on Nov 26 amid ongoing friction

"I know the brand value of Tata, the contribution that the Parsi community has made to make Tata a huge global brand. I also know the expanse of activity in which Tatas are invested in," the FM said at the Financial Express Leadership Awards 2026 in Mumbai.

"So this is a very critical component to the Indian economy, and therefore it has to be amicably settled among themselves. They talk it out to make sure that it comes back quickly to some normalcy. It cannot be spilling out like this in public," she said.

The Finance Minister added that she hoped the group's leadership would demonstrate maturity and settle the differences soon.

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Asked whether she would bring the two sides to the negotiating table, Sitharaman said, "It is a rather sensitive issue; it is not something I would want to quickly comment on."

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What is the Tata Sons dispute?

There have been disagreements between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran over governance issues, including Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

Tata Trusts holds a controlling stake of about 66% in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a significant minority shareholder, has been seeking a listing to unlock the value of its investment.

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Efforts to resolve the differences have yet to produce a breakthrough. A meeting between Noel Tata and Chandrasekaran in October reportedly ended without a resolution.

Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran met privately on October 25 to ease tensions over the group's leadership and governance arrangements.

The Economic Times reported that the meeting was arranged with the involvement of former Tata Group veteran N A Soonawala.

The discussions covered Chandrasekaran's reappointment, the proposed listing of Tata Sons and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake. However, the meeting ended without a resolution.

