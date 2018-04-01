Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 56,082 crore in market cap

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 560.82 billion (Rs 56,082.33 crore) in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and SBI emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC and Infosys, rest seven blue-chip companies saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Wednesday.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 13,700.11 crore to Rs 4.90 lakh crore and that of SBI soared Rs 13,379.69 crore to Rs 2.15 lakh crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged Rs 7,828.61 crore to Rs 2.89 lakh crore) and that of Maruti Suzuki India spurted Rs 7,601.85 crore to Rs 2.67 lakh crore).

HDFC added Rs 6,577.81 crore to Rs 3.05 lakh crore) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rs 6,288.43 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in its market cap.

ONGC's valuation went up by Rs 705.83 crore to Rs 2.28 lakh crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of Infosys slumped Rs 7,218.5 crore to Rs 2.47 lakh crore.

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 6,366.33 crore to Rs 5.59 lakh crore and that of ITC dipped Rs 361.89 crore to Rs 3.12 lakh crore.

In the grading of the top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the past week, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 per cent to 32,968.68.