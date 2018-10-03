SFIO kicks-off probe into IL&FS; takes control of servers, searches premises

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) yesterday launched its probe into the financial mismanagement at the debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), a day after the Centre superseded its board and ordered the investigation.According to media reports, the SFIO team entered the company's headquarters in Mumbai and apart from searching the premises and questioning the top management, it also took control of the company's servers to gather information as well as secure the data. More agencies may join the action soon.

"We are getting all books of the group, including those of subsidiaries and associated companies. The auditors of the company would also be called for questioning," a senior government official told The Economic Times, adding that the agency will also question the ousted directors and former chief Ravi Parthasarathy.

Separately, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the National Financial Reporting Authority will start examining the role of the auditors and whether they colluded with the board to hide information. Citing sources the daily added that a forensic audit will be conducted and SFIO will not only look into books of the company for past five years but also the role of the management and stakeholders in failing to fulfil fiduciary responsibilities.

The infrastructure financing giant, sitting on a debt pile of Rs 91,000 crore, had been paying dividends and huge managerial pay-outs regardless of the looming liquidity crisis. So, everything is under the scanner at this point, in order to pinpoint violations and gauge criminality.

Even recently-resigned board members will be questioned. For instance, Ramesh C. Bawa quit as chief executive and managing director of IL&FS Financial Services on September 21, the day it defaulted on an IDBI letter of credit. Four independent directors - Renu Challu, Shhubhalakshmi Panse, Uday Ved and SS Kohli - and non-executive board member Vibhav Kapoor also resigned along with Bawa. "Board directors can't be absolved of their obligations by resigning abruptly," a source in the know told the daily.

This development follows a report received from the Mumbai Regional Director of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs which brought out serious corporate-related deficiencies in the IL&FS holding company and its subsidiaries. "It was noted that the consolidated financial statement of IL&FS holding company and its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures projected a picture through highly exaggerated depiction of non-current assets in the form of intangible assets amounting to over Rs 20,000 crores. Besides, bulk of revenue was in the form of receivables, around 50 per cent, was locked up in litigation and arbitration," the government said in a statement on Monday.

The report had also found a "deep-rooted mismatch in the debt equity ratio because of excessive leveraging, which has put a question mark over its ability to continue as a going concern if allowed to continue in the hands of the present management". Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak has been appointed as the new Non-Executive Chairman.

Significantly, the corporate affairs ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue lookout notices against several former IL&FS officials so they don't leave the country, including ousted vice-chairman Hari Sankaran, Bawa and three others. Parthasarathy, who quit in July, is currently in London on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, five former independent directors, including former Chairman SB Mathur, have wrote a letter to Kotak extending their "complete support" in the revival of the entity. They added that the government's action is the correct one as it enables reaching out to various counter parties, including debtors and creditors of IL&FS, from a position of strength and clarity.