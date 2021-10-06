Shadowfax builds India’s first delivery super app for blue-collar executives

Flipkart backed logistics platform, Shadowfax, has launched the first-of-its-kind super app for the delivery executives aimed to onboard blue-collar workers and connect them with the various apps on a single platform. The company claimed that this is India’s first delivery super app.

With the e-commerce industry witnessing a rapid expansion since the onset of the pandemic, the blue-collar jobs/ contractual/ part-time work opportunities have grown manifold during the period. Shadowfax said that the latest innovation of the super app came from the rising challenge for the delivery partners to sign multiple applications, which becomes time-consuming and sub-optimal in experience.

Shadowfax said that it will be the first delivery super app in India that offers access to maximum companies on the same platform. The riders will also be able to leverage on the exciting offers and daily payouts with add-on financial benefits like loans and insurance.

The super app is specifically designed to address this issue and aid convenience for the delivery partners. With this, riders can access all companies through one app without having to register themselves individually with each company. This process is time-saving, convenient and seamless and provides access to complete information, thus increasing their earning shots, the tech logistics firm said in a statement. “We take immense pride in launching this app as we expect it to be a life-changer for thousands of riders and millions of lives and consider it crucial for the evolving delivery sector in India.” Abhishek Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO Shadowfax Technologies said.

He noted that the platform will act as a great leveller as it gives accessibility to a plethora of opportunities. “Riders get the benefits of greater flexibility, convenience, and better income while the companies can increase their rider base on a need basis, allowing them to scale up seamlessly without any additional scale up costs,” Bansal said.

For sellers, the super app could provide an opportunity to upsell their products with direct last-mile delivery connectivity.

The super app is based on 4 moats — brand of choice for all delivery partners, platform to provide infinite flex, lowest delivery costs and maximum earnings and best in class customer experience. After thorough research and analysis, the company has embedded the app with advanced and efficient technology that aims at reducing the cost of last mile delivery. AI/ML powered location-based tracking is enabling delivery partners to grab more opportunities within their closest proximity.

In 2019, Flipkart led a $60 million Series D round in Shadowfax to strengthen its logistics capabilities with the participation from investors including Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset-Naver Fund and World Bank-backed IFC . The company’s valuation stood at $250 million.

