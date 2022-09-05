'He was a friend to countless many': Shapoorji Pallonji Group issues first statement on tragic death of Cyrus Mistry

A day after the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, his family construction company, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SPG), on Monday issued a statement saying his entrepreneurial mindset helped the firm achieve many milestones over the past two decades and that he deeply valued righteousness and honesty.



Mistry, 54, died in a car crash on Sunday. He was travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai but his car crashed after the driver lost control and rammed into a divider near Mumbai. The SPG said that Mistry succumbed to injuries from an unfortunate car accident. He is survived by his wife Rohiqa, and sons Firoz and Zahan.



Born on 4th July 1968, Mistry earned a civil engineering degree from London’s Imperial College of Science and Technology and a post-graduate degree of Master of Science in Management from London Business School. He joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the group’s construction business.



"His entrepreneurial mindset helped the Shapoorji Pallonji Group achieve many milestones over the past two decades, including one of India’s first integrated, project-financed power plants, and the development of India’s first biotechnology park," the statement said.



With his vision and eye for detail, the group further stated, Mistry was instrumental in steering the company from a pure contractor to a ‘value-added’ player, by developing competencies in allied areas such as EPC and 'design and build'.



He also envisioned and oversaw, the evolution of the Group into an end-to-end business group, spanning design and engineering, construction, and asset

development. The statement said that Mistry deeply valued righteousness and honesty, and was known for his transparency and integrity in all his business dealings.



"He was extremely humble, approachable to all, and always lent a helping hand to the less fortunate. Deeply loved by his family, he was a friend to countless many. We pray that his soul rests in eternal peace," it said.

Mistry's last rites will be performed on Tuesday at 11 am at Mumbai's Worli crematorium.