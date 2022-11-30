Shilpa Shetty becomes investor, brand ambassador for this skilltech platform; check details here 

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has joined hands with the online skilltech learning platform Hunar Online Courses as its investor and brand ambassador. The platform offers courses in areas such as fashion, food, beauty, and photography.

Hunar aims to cement and scale these offerings– holistic and outcome-focused learning experience, leveraging and building its community, providing gigs and work-from-home opportunities, and creating business opportunities for its users with this partnership, as per a company statement.

The statement further said this collaboration will enable one lakh Indian women to achieve financial independence by 2023 via better skilling and entrepreneurship opportunities. Founded in 2018, Hunar has also collaborated with ITC Aashirvaad Atta and Naturals Salon apart from organising its own fashion show.

Hunar Online Courses has a user base of over 20 lakh women wanting to become micropreneurs or solopreneurs.

A micropreneur refers to a businessperson who handles their own sale and marketing and operates on a very small scale or those businesspersons who have no more than five employees under them. Solopreneurs are businesspersons who manage everything on their own.

Commenting on the partnership, Hunar Online Courses founder and CEO Nishtha Yogesh said, “India has the potential to grow its GDP exponentially when India’s women are provided with the right platform to learn, grow and earn an income. Women want to be financially independent and recognised for their skills but do not have easy access to opportunities to learn or earn.”

Shetty noted, “As an independent woman, I believe that financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for the woman, her family, and the country.”

Also read: ‘We don’t deserve a media trial’: Shilpa Shetty issues statement after Kundra’s arrest

Also read: Meet the 10 start-ups that made it to the second batch of Accel’s pre-seed program Atoms