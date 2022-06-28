Showing emotions at work secret to better morale; Gen Z, millennials more open: LinkedIn

For long, showing emotions at one’s place of work was thought to be a sign of weakness. But things are gradually changing now, especially after the pandemic. LinkedIn, in a survey found that more and more professionals now feel comfortable than ever to open up at work. Gen Z and millennials are leading the way, the report added.

The research reveals that 3 out of 4 or 76 per cent professionals in India feel comfortable expressing their emotions post pandemic. LinkedIn added that the platform has also seen a 26 per cent rise in public conversations on the site.

Almost nine in 10 or 87 per cent agree that showing more emotions at work makes them more productive and boosts feelings of belonging. Nearly two-thirds or 63 per cent have cried in front of their boss, with a third or 32 per cent having done so on more than one occasion.

However, 7 in 10 or 70 per cent say that there is still stigma attached with it. Over a quarter of professions worry about opening up out of fear of looking weak (27 per cent), unprofessional (25 per cent), and being judged (25 per cent).

Women face the brunt more with 4 in 5 or 79 per cent professionals agreeing that women are judged more in comparison to men when they get emotional at work.

Gen Z (73 per cent) and millennials (79 per cent) lead the way in expressing themselves, while only 20 per cent of boomers (aged 58-60) share the same comfort. Flexible working has encouraged Gen Z (41 per cent) and millennials (47 per cent) to open up more in front of their colleagues.

Gen Z (62 per cent) and millennials (69 per cent) have also said that they saw a stronger response from their online community when they opened up on LinkedIn.

Over three-quarters (76 per cent) agree that cracking a joke at work is good for office culture, but 56 per cent consider it unprofessional. Despite the division, 90 per cent in India believe that humour is the most underused and undervalued emotion at work. More than 3 in 5 (61 per cent) want to see the use of more humour at the workplace.

Around the world, Indian and Italian workers are the funniest globally, with over a third (38 per cent) cracking a joke at least once a day. Australian workers (29 per cent) emerged as the least funny.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said, “The past two years have been tumultuous to say the least but have also made people realise that they can be more vulnerable and candid with each other at work. This has become more apparent on LinkedIn, where people are not just talking shop but also expressing how they take care of themselves by setting new boundaries and balancing life with work.”

Also read: LinkedIn, UN Women to create job opportunities, upskill women in India, APAC