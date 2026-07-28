Skyroot Aerospace sends world's first lab-grown diamond jewel into space aboard Vikram-1

According to the companies, the idea was conceived during a conversation between Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, and Sanjana, Founder of Cosmos Diamonds. Inspired by the nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, they explored whether it would be possible to send a diamond into space—an idea that eventually evolved into a year-long engineering and design project.

"The project was never just about sending a diamond into space. It became a celebration of what Indian innovation can achieve when technology, design, and culture come together. Skyroot is shaping India's future in space, while we believe lab-grown diamonds represent the future of jewellery," Sanjana said.

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Designed to survive a space launch

The Cosmos Bloom Diamond underwent more than 100 design sketches and 11 production iterations before reaching its final form.

Working alongside Skyroot's engineers, the jewellery maker tested various metals and structural materials to ensure the payload could withstand the intense conditions of launch and orbital flight. The final design combines lab-grown diamonds with precision-crafted gold, custom aluminium components and miniature gold replicas of rocket screws that secured the lotus-shaped structure during the mission.

The payload received technical clearances from both Skyroot Aerospace and IN-SPACe, the government's space sector regulator and facilitator.

Among six payloads on Vikram-1

The Cosmos Bloom Diamond was one of six payloads successfully deployed by Vikram-1 into orbit.

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The mission also carried SCOPE, Skyroot's Earth observation satellite; SOLARAS, a CubeSat developed by Grahaa Space to study solar activity; Embrace, an orbital robotic arm demonstration by Cosmoserve Space for space debris capture; and two technology demonstration payloads, uD3PP and mD3RN, built by Germany-based DCubed. Another unique payload, Micro-Art, featured an 18-karat gold micro-sculpture carrying microscopic portraits of Indian space pioneers Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Sir C.V. Raman.

According to Skyroot, one of the mission's defining moments came after Vikram-1 reached orbit, when onboard cameras captured the first rays of sunlight illuminating the Cosmos Bloom Diamond against the backdrop of space.

Showcasing India's innovation ecosystem

The collaboration highlights the growing intersection of India's private space industry and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

While Skyroot Aerospace is expanding India's commercial launch capabilities, Cosmos Diamonds is positioning lab-grown diamonds as a technology-driven alternative in the fine jewellery segment. The companies said the mission demonstrates how innovation across diverse sectors—from aerospace engineering to materials science and jewellery design—can come together to create globally significant milestones.

Cosmos Diamonds currently operates retail stores in Bengaluru and Vijayawada and focuses on ethically produced lab-grown diamond jewellery backed by transparent sourcing and buyback policies. The space mission marks an unconventional but high-profile showcase of India's capabilities in both commercial spaceflight and next-generation luxury manufacturing.