Slack CEO Steward Butterfield to step down; Lidiane Jones to assume role 

Incoming CEO of the workplace messaging platform Slack Lidiane Jones said there is no Slack without current CEO Steward Butterfield while adding he has built an incredible company that redefined modern collaboration with a team “grounded in humility and innovation”. Jones also thanked the current CEO for building the platform as it is and trusting her with this role.

Jones said in a LinkedIn post, “Today is a new and exciting day for me, Slack, and Salesforce. I am proud to be named Slack’s new CEO, accepting the baton from the thoughtful and innovative founder Steward Butterfield. Thank you, Stewart, for what you’ve built and for trusting me with the most important role of my life. Simply put, there would be no Slack without Steward. He’s built an incredible company that has redefined modern collaboration with a team grounded in humility and innovation.”

She added, “As we look forward, we are grounded by Slack’s mission to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive. We have so much opportunity to bring the Digital HQ to every Salesforce customer and many more as we continue to grow together. To the Slack team, I could not be more excited to work with you, and the future is looking bright. Let’s get to building the future of work!”

Jones is the senior vice president of product management for Slack’s parent company Salesforce Commerce Cloud and will take over as the CEO of Slack. The replacement comes after Salesforce’s top management saw major changes. Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor’s departure came a year after in the role. Taylor played an important force in the company’s $27.7 billion takeover of Slack.

Prior to her work experience with Slack and Salesforce, Jones worked with companies like Microsoft, Sonos, Apple, and Compass Working Capital.

