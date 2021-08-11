SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son believes Swiggy will give good returns if it goes public

Going public seems to be the ultimate goal of Indian internet companies, with companies like Paytm, Policybazaar, Nykaa, MobiKwik joining the long queue. The first one up was Zomato, whose IPO was subscribed 38.25 times. So what is to say its rival Swiggy won’t see a public offering as successful as Zomato? Investor SoftBank’s CEO Masayoshi Son too thinks that Swiggy could see good returns if it goes public.

Son said that SoftBank expected its portfolio company to do well going public. Speaking at a post-earnings presentation on Tuesday, Son told analysts, ‘If they (Swiggy) go public, I believe that we will be able to see good returns from here too, that’s our expectation.” Son also acknowledged that Zomato’s share price was doing great and that both are dominant players with an equal market share.

However, Swiggy does not have any plan to go public yet. "Swiggy is going to remain private. Zomato’s listing doesn’t change the company’s strategy in any way," said co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety after the company had raised $1.25 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund II and existing investors Prosus, Accel and Wellington Management days after the Zomato IPO.

Son said during the presentation that Swiggy was clocking 1.5 million orders a day and that it had 20 million monthly active users. He added that the ‘convenience delivery platform’ saw revenue growing 2.8 times between June 2020 and June 2021.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group Vision Fund unit posted a first-quarter profit of $2.14 billion, the company stated on Tuesday. The Japanese conglomerate posted record annual profit in May with executives pointing to further upside from Vision Fund investments such as Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc and Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. More than two-thirds of the portfolio of the first $100 billion Vision Fund has been listed or exited. SoftBank is ramping up investments through Vision Fund 2, to which it has committed $40 billion, with 47 new investments worth $14.2 billion in the April-June quarter alone.

