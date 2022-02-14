SpiceJet Q3 results announcement deferred: Details here

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet, which was scheduled to declare its financial standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021 on Monday (February 14), has late evening stated that its board meeting could not commence as the meeting of the Audit Committee for approval of quarterly results "remains inconclusive and adjourned to February 15, 2022 due to paucity of time."

"Accordingly, the Board Meeting originally scheduled on February 14, 2022 also stands adjourned to February 15, 2022 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021," the airline said in a regulatory filing late evening today.

Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window is now closed upto February 17, 2022 (end of the day), it added.

SpiceJet shares on Monday closed 5.50 per cent lower at Rs 59.25 apiece on BSE.

The announcement of its quarterly results coincide with SpiceJet's dispute with Kal Airways and media baron Kalanithi Maran over share transfer issue.

Earlier today, Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran had told the Supreme Court that they were not agreeable to two proposals to settle their dispute with SpiceJet on payment of interest in connection with a share transfer issue as the low-cost airline owed them around Rs 920 crore in pursuance of an arbitral award.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, at the outset, inquired about the view of Kal Airways Pvt Ltd and Maran whether they were agreeable to the two proposals of SpiceJet to settle the dispute.

SpiceJet, in its first offer, proposed that it would pay Rs 300 crores towards a full and final settlement of the dispute or secondly, out of the Bank Guarantee of Rs 270 Crores deposited with the Delhi High Court, the low-cost airlines will give Rs 100 crores for now and an order will be passed by the apex court urging the high court to expeditiously decide the case related to the arbitral award.