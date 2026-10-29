SpiceJet’s market share drops from 3.9% to 0.6% in nine months, falls below Star Air for the first time

SpiceJet’s share keeps falling

SpiceJet’s market share declined sharply through the year:

January: 3.9 per cent

February: 3.9 per cent

March: 3.8 per cent

April: 3.4 per cent

May: 2.5 per cent

June: 1.9 per cent

July: 1.6 per cent

August: 1.2 per cent

September: 0.6 per cent

The decline is also visible in its passenger numbers. SpiceJet carried 5.92 million passengers in January, but the number fell to 5.55 million in February and 5.41 million in March.

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Passenger numbers then dropped to 4.74 million in April, 3.86 million in May, 2.63 million in June, 1.87 million in July and 1.4 million in August.

In September, SpiceJet carried just 730,000 passengers.

Star Air moves ahead

Star Air, in contrast, saw its market share rise to 0.7 per cent in June and hold at that level through September.

Its share was:

January: 0.6 per cent

February-March: 0.5 per cent

April-May: 0.6 per cent

June-September: 0.7 per cent

This meant Star Air moved ahead of SpiceJet in September for the first time.

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IndiGo continues to dominate

IndiGo continued to lead India’s domestic aviation market with a 65.4 per cent share in September, up from 63.6 per cent in January. Its market share peaked at 67.4 per cent in July before easing to 65 per cent in August.

The airline carried 77.3 million passengers in September.

The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, held a 26.8 per cent market share in September, while Akasa Air had a 5.6 per cent share.

Domestic air traffic also falls

Overall, Indian domestic airlines carried 11.823 million passengers in September, down 6.49 per cent year-on-year.

For January-September: