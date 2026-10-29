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SpiceJet’s market share drops from 3.9% to 0.6% in nine months, falls below Star Air for the first time

SpiceJet’s market share drops from 3.9% to 0.6% in nine months, falls below Star Air for the first time

In September, SpiceJet carried just 730,000 passengers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 12:10 PM IST
SpiceJet’s market share drops from 3.9% to 0.6% in nine months, falls below Star Air for the first timeSpiceJet’s market share declined sharply through the year:

SpiceJet has fallen below regional airline Star Air in India’s domestic aviation market for the first time, with its market share dropping to 0.6 per cent in September. Star Air, meanwhile, held a 0.7 per cent share, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Business Standard reported on Thursday.

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The fall marks a sharp decline for SpiceJet, whose domestic market share stood at 3.9 per cent in January and February. Its share has dropped almost every month since then, even as the overall domestic aviation market also saw weaker passenger traffic in September.

SpiceJet’s share keeps falling

SpiceJet’s market share declined sharply through the year:

  • January: 3.9 per cent

  • February: 3.9 per cent

  • March: 3.8 per cent

  • April: 3.4 per cent

  • May: 2.5 per cent

  • June: 1.9 per cent

  • July: 1.6 per cent

  • August: 1.2 per cent

  • September: 0.6 per cent

The decline is also visible in its passenger numbers. SpiceJet carried 5.92 million passengers in January, but the number fell to 5.55 million in February and 5.41 million in March.

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Passenger numbers then dropped to 4.74 million in April, 3.86 million in May, 2.63 million in June, 1.87 million in July and 1.4 million in August.

In September, SpiceJet carried just 730,000 passengers.

Star Air moves ahead

Star Air, in contrast, saw its market share rise to 0.7 per cent in June and hold at that level through September.

Its share was:

  • January: 0.6 per cent

  • February-March: 0.5 per cent

  • April-May: 0.6 per cent

  • June-September: 0.7 per cent

This meant Star Air moved ahead of SpiceJet in September for the first time.

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IndiGo continues to dominate

IndiGo continued to lead India’s domestic aviation market with a 65.4 per cent share in September, up from 63.6 per cent in January. Its market share peaked at 67.4 per cent in July before easing to 65 per cent in August.

The airline carried 77.3 million passengers in September.

The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, held a 26.8 per cent market share in September, while Akasa Air had a 5.6 per cent share.

Domestic air traffic also falls

Overall, Indian domestic airlines carried 11.823 million passengers in September, down 6.49 per cent year-on-year.

For January-September:

  • Domestic passenger traffic stood at 122.353 million

  • This was down 0.82 per cent from 123.370 million in the same period last year

  • Airfares remained high amid increased fuel costs and rupee depreciation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 12:10 PM IST
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