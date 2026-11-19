"The people who have stepped over the extreme poverty and poverty lines with some money in their hands, with jobs provided by the chain, the chain that industry has built up. We need to actually make sure that the other big thing which is spoken about is stagnation of wages. You all need to look into that. Again from a virtual cycle perspective, what that does, what that does in my mind is that it stimulates demand. It stimulates demands, then the virtual cycle again steps up."

Her remarks highlighted the importance of ensuring that economic growth and poverty reduction translate into higher disposable incomes, particularly for workers entering the formal economy.

Modi questions industry over jobs and wages

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Thakur's observations come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned whether Indian companies had adequately increased employment and employee incomes following corporate tax reductions and other government reforms.

Addressing FICCI's Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi on November 19, Modi said the government had reduced corporate taxes, provided income tax relief, simplified compliance requirements and signed trade agreements to support businesses.

MUST READ: Where are the jobs and higher wages? PM Modi questions India Inc over massive corporate tax cuts

However, he questioned whether companies had sufficiently passed on these benefits through job creation and higher salaries.

The Prime Minister stressed that businesses must take greater responsibility for India's economic transformation rather than depending entirely on government initiatives.

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Focus on domestic manufacturing

Modi also urged companies to reduce import dependence by strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, particularly in sectors where India possesses substantial raw materials and production expertise.

He highlighted pharmaceuticals, noting that India continues to import significant quantities of active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk drugs and intermediates despite its position as a major global medicine producer.

Steel, aluminium and specialised engineering products were identified as additional areas requiring investment.

Industry urged to tap global opportunities

The Prime Minister also called for greater investment in agricultural processing and value-added exports, noting India's relatively modest share of global agricultural trade.

He encouraged businesses to explore opportunities in engineering goods, packaging equipment and irrigation machinery, particularly across developing economies.

Together, the remarks underscored the government's expectation that Indian industry should translate policy support into higher wages, employment, stronger domestic production and sustainable demand.

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