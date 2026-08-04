'Stand by purity of our products': Dabur says it had already started dropping '100%' claims

"Dabur India believes that the declaration on our product labels complies with the prevailing legal and regulatory framework and is consistent with long-standing industry practices," the company said in a statement. "Dabur stands by the purity and quality of its products and has never made any misleading claims."

The clarification came after stock exchanges sought the company's response to reports that FSSAI had directed Dabur to stop selling several food products carrying "100%" claims. The regulator said descriptions such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic" were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

In a clarification submitted to the NSE and BSE, Dabur said it "stands by the purity and quality of its products and has never made any misleading claims."

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LABEL CHANGES ALREADY UNDERWAY

The company said FSSAI had earlier issued a notice on April 8, 2026, alleging the use of the claim "100% Pure" on one of its products. Dabur said it responded by clarifying that the objected product did not carry such a claim.

It added that it received FSSAI's prohibitory order on August 3 at 7 pm and is exploring its legal options.

"As a good corporate citizen, Dabur had already initiated transitioning of the product labels... to new labels/advertisements without the 100% claim," the company said.

According to Dabur, most of the product labels, advertisements and website content mentioned in the regulator's order have either already been updated or are in the process of being changed.

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The company said it would continue to engage constructively with FSSAI to resolve the issue.

"We reiterate that Dabur stands by the purity and highest standards of quality of its products

and does not make any misleading claims," it added.

'QUALITY OF PRODUCTS NOT QUESTIONED'

Dabur maintained that the dispute relates only to the interpretation of product descriptions and not to the quality or safety of its products.

"The notice relates only to the interpretation of the product description and does not allege or question the quality, safety, purity or standards of the products manufactured and marketed by the Company," it said.

The company added that any business impact would be limited to the food products covered by the regulator's objections.

Dabur said it is seeking legal advice on its future course of action. It also said it has complied with all disclosure requirements under SEBI's Listing Regulations and that there was no undisclosed material information that could explain the movement in its share price.