Reduce 'infant mortality' rate among start-ups: Suresh Prabhu

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said that the existing start-ups in India was much more than the official records show. The current figure of young ventures in the country is grossly understated, he said.

The Minister was speaking at the Goa Start-Up and Innovation Day which was an interactive programme organised by the Goa government to provide a platform to new ventures to explore various opportunities.

According to Prabhu, India officially has 20,000 start-ups across the country, but this is a grossly understated number. During his keynote address, Prabhu recalled his recent visit to the Gujarat University where he found young boys aged 17-18 years with incredible ideas. "These boys are ahead of others. They are going to be successful businessmen of the future," Prabhu said.



The Commerce Minister said a phenomenon like 'infant mortality'- which prevails among human beings and refers to deaths of young children - also exists in start-ups and this has proved detrimental to their growth. He said: "Infant mortality exists in case of start-ups as most of the start-ups are not going beyond their first few months of activity. So we must also work on reducing this infant mortality rate."

Start-ups in India showed promising growth of 36 per cent during 2017.

"There has been 36 per cent growth in start-ups in the year 2017 which I am monitoring every day. It (the growth) will accelerate. Start-ups is going to be an extremely important activity. Of the total USD 18 billion invested in start-ups, USD 14 billion were in the last year," he said.

The Minister further said that some of the employees of large companies have launched their own start-ups. A total of USD 217 million has been invested in employee-driven start-ups in India, he added.



