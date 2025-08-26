Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
corporate
Startups no longer thrill Narayana Murthy’s fund: Here’s what it’s betting on now

Startups no longer thrill Narayana Murthy’s fund: Here’s what it’s betting on now

India’s startup ecosystem saw a peak in 2021 with $38.5 billion in venture and growth deals, but enthusiasm has tapered.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025 8:01 AM IST
Startups no longer thrill Narayana Murthy’s fund: Here’s what it’s betting on nowCatamaran, managing $1.3 billion for Murthy has reportedly invested in only two companies in 2024, arguing that even promising startups are overvalued.

Catamaran Ventures LLP, the family office of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is pulling back from India’s startup market, citing steep discounts on struggling companies and weak exit options, according to a Bloomberg interview with President Deepak Padaki. 

“There may be opportunities for private equity or secondary funds but we do not have the bandwidth to take on companies that need extensive hand-holding for a turnaround,” Padaki told Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He said middling startups without clear profitability or growth are trading at 30–40% discounts as funds near the end of their cycles and rush to exit. Catamaran, managing $1.3 billion for Murthy has reportedly invested in only two companies in 2024, arguing that even promising startups are overvalued.

Deals offering only minority stakes without strategic control are no longer compelling, Padaki noted. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

India’s startup ecosystem saw a peak in 2021 with $38.5 billion in venture and growth deals, but enthusiasm has tapered. Still, 2024 has seen some recovery, with deal activity hitting $13.7 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing Bain & Co.

Catamaran is now shifting focus toward manufacturing—especially in aerospace, EVs, electronics, and potentially medical devices—as India attempts to grow its exports and reduce supply chain reliance.

Advertisement

It is eyeing SMEs with one or two factories and ambitions to scale. “As a family office with the potential to deploy more patient capital, manufacturing fits aptly with what we want to do,” Padaki said, adding that India has a narrow window before global automation erodes its cost advantage.

The firm’s broader portfolio includes public market holdings, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, and U.S.-based SpaceX.

Published on: Aug 26, 2025 8:01 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today