Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha recently said shared his insights on the work-life balance debate. In a podcast with Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, Palicha said that he regretted writing his controversial post on the issue in December 2024.

Commenting on his previous remarks, Palicha labelled it a "stupid idea" while explaining the company's work culture.

He said in the podcast: "Join Zepto if you're really looking to do the best work of your life. This is the place that is going to get that out of you because it is a very execution-focused culture. Everyone is deep into the game, solving real problems every day. That's how you become the best version of yourself."

Going ahead, he acknowledged that the high-intensity work environment may not be suitable for everyone and only for the super ambitious and the super capable who "really want to get the best out of themselves".

Palicha also said that his own enthusiasm for constantly working is not shared universally in the organisation.

Highlighting the gap between management expectations and the situation of employees, he said: "It doesn't feel like work, at least for me, but I know it's not realistic to expect everyone to work seven days a week or love every moment of it."

What did Aadit Palicha write in December 2024?

Palicha said in his controversial post: "I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors." The post went viral in no time, with netizens accusing the Zepto CEO of promoting toxic work culture.

Is there any truth to these allegations?

A post viral on Reddit, wherein the user claimed that employees worked through 14-hour shifts with meetings scheduled as late as 2 am. The post also mentioned that women employees are pushed to limits of burnout and left to fend for themselves at ungodly hours.

"It's clear that Zepto has chosen to prioritise profits and 'growth' over the safety and well-being of their employees." They'll throw a bit of extra salary to sweeten the deal, but the toll it takes on the women who work there -- both mentally and physically -- is being ignored," the user said in the Reddit post.