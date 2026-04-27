Sun Pharma-Organon deal: What the $11.75 billion bet means for China, women’s health and biosimilars

Sun Pharma’s $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co. marks a step change in strategy for India’s largest drugmaker, giving it immediate access to new markets, portfolios and growth drivers. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal, with the company offering $14 per share.

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The transaction moves Sun Pharma into the upper ranks of global healthcare, and by absorbing the Merck spinoff, it is set to double its annual revenue to $12.4 billion, securing a spot among the 25 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar described the acquisition as a “transformative opportunity” that gives Sun an established sales network across 150 countries. He noted that the combined entity will have a commercial front-end of 24,000 employees and presence across more than 140 markets, enabling the company to expand both existing and future products globally.

New foothold in China & global markets

The acquisition gives Sun Pharma a major, immediate presence in China, which is the world’s second-largest drug market. Organon currently brings in over $800 million in yearly sales in China, led by well-known brands for fertility and respiratory treatments. “Any pharmaceutical company if they want to become global must be present in China,” Ganorkar said, pointing out that Sun previously had to rely on partners to sell its newest drugs in that region.

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Beyond China, the deal creates a sales force of 24,000 employees and establishes 18 “large markets” where the combined company will make over $100 million in yearly revenue each. This reach allows Sun to commercialise its pipeline of new medicines, such as the skin treatment Ilumya, across 140 markets on its own.

“Now Organon is giving the company a platform to commercialise its own innovative products across multiple markets,” Ganorkar noted. He pointed out that while Ilumya is currently only in 35 countries, this network removes the need for outside partners in other regions.

He added that the combination also opens up new markets such as China and South Korea where Sun previously had limited or no direct presence, strengthening its position across advanced and emerging markets.

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Strength in Women’s health & new medicines

Organon is a long-time leader in Women’s Health, specifically in birth control and fertility. The combined company will now be the third-largest player in this field globally, an area Ganorkar noted is hard for competitors to enter because the products are complex to develop. Key products like the Nexplanon birth control implant and Follistim for fertility will now anchor Sun’s expanded “Innovative Medicines” group, which is set to grow from 20% to 27% of its total sales. The portfolio also includes Mesdula and treatments like Vtama for skin conditions and Emgality for migraines.

Sun Pharma plans to bring its focus on efficiency to Organon’s "Established Brands" list — which includes household names like Zetia, Hyzaar, Cozaar, and Singulair. While these products already face competition from cheaper generics, Sun intends to introduce new versions and combinations to drive growth in a segment that currently makes up more than half of the total business.

Ganorkar explained, “The way we played in the branded generic market we can play in the Established Brands business to make it grow even further.” He cited the example of Propecia in China, which remains a large brand despite having nearly 30 generic competitors.

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He added that the established brands portfolio contributes over 50% of Organon’s business, with around 15 brands generating more than $100 million each, offering scope for line extensions and lifecycle management

Jump into the $70 billion biosimilars market

One of the biggest changes for Sun Pharma is its entry into the global biosimilars market, where it will now be the seventh largest player in the world. While Sun previously had a very small biosimilar presence in India, this deal gives the company a ready platform to pursue a share of the estimated $70 billion market that is opening up as older biologic drugs lose their patents by 2035.

Dilip Shanghvi explained that Sun had previously waited to enter the biosimilar field until government rules about how these drugs can be swapped at the pharmacy became clearer. “The reason why we were not investing in biosimilars is there was no clarity about substitution as well as interchangeability,” said Shanghvi, Executive Chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Now that those rules are set and clinical study requirements may decrease, the company aims to be “first to market” by buying or licensing new products to sell through Organon’s existing channels.

Ganorkar noted that Organon already has a small but growing biosimilars business, contributing around 11% of revenues and growing at about 13% CAGR, providing a base for expansion.

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While Sun Pharma has historically kept very little debt on its books, it will now use $2 billion to $2.5 billion of its own cash and borrow the rest from banks to fund the purchase. Shanghvi noted the deal is similar in size to the company’s Ranbaxy acquisition, though this time the company is using its own money to avoid giving away new stock to shareholders.

“We paid for that acquisition through a much more expensive currency, our stock, leading to dilution,” Shanghvi said, referring to the Ranbaxy deal, adding that the current transaction will rely on internal cash and debt. He emphasised that while the company is debt-averse, it is not risk-averse when it comes to scaling the business

Despite the large amount of debt being taken on, company leaders say they are confident. The combined entity is expected to generate $2.5 billion in annual cash flow. “Our endeavor obviously will be to look at opportunities to accelerate the debt repayment,” said CFO Jayashree Satagopan. She noted that Sun will focus on a “lean and efficient” operation, aiming for $350 million in cost savings over the next few years while still paying out dividends to investors.

The company expects net debt to EBITDA at around 2.3 times post-acquisition, which it considers manageable, with a focus on reducing leverage through strong cash flows while continuing to invest in growth

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The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.