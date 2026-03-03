Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded with GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award for his impact on telecommunications sector

Sunil Bharti Mittal was honoured with the GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award for his leadership and impact on the telecommunications sector. The award ceremony was held at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and attended by His Majesty Felipe VI, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, President of Catalonia Salvador Illa, and industry leaders.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition and sincerely thank the GSMA for this award. I accept it not only as a personal milestone, but as a tribute to India’s telecom journey, the collective spirit of Bharti, and the rise of Indian telecom companies on the global stage. Equally the award reflects the progress of an industry that has connected billions and belongs to the customers we serve, the teams who built our institutions, and the partners who believe in the transformative power of connectivity,” said Mittal, upon receiving the award.

He said that telecommunication is a force that expands opportunity, places essential services in the palm of every individual and unlocks human potential. “Helping shape its evolution into a powerful accelerator of modern progress has been a privileged responsibility. As innovation accelerates, we will continue to work with our partners & stakeholders to ensure that growth advances equity and creates lasting opportunities for generations to come,” Mittal said.

Advertisement

The GSMA said the Lifetime Achievement Award is a rare honour for individuals whose leadership and innovation have left a lasting legacy in telecommunications.

Sunil Bharti Mittal was recognised as a visionary who built Bharti Airtel into one of the world's largest mobile operators. Under his leadership, the company expanded across India and Africa, ranking among the top three globally and serving over half a billion customers.

Mittal led the expansion of mobile services to emerging markets, addressing connectivity gaps and promoting digital inclusion. He was also Chairman of the GSMA from 2017 to 2018, supporting policies that encouraged investment and innovation while advancing the goal of connecting the unconnected.

The GSMA previously honoured Mittal with the Chairman's Award in 2008 and 2016 for his contributions to the global mobile industry. He was also recognised at Mobile World Congress in 2019 for his Chairmanship and leadership in the sector.