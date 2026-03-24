Sunjay Kapur estate row: Priya Kapur removes Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust

The dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has escalated, with Priya Kapur, the late businessman’s widow, issuing a formal notice removing Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, as trustee of the RK Family Trust, alleging breach of fiduciary duties and actions against the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries.

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According to the notice dated March 24, 2026, Priya Kapur, who is both trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, stated that Rani Kapur’s conduct, including challenging the validity of the trust while simultaneously claiming rights over its assets, violated the obligations expected from a trustee. The notice said Rani Kapur stands removed as trustee with effect from March 25, 2026, and no longer has authority to act on behalf of the trust or deal with its assets, records, or administration.

The RK Family Trust was created in 2017 by Rani Kapur for the benefit of her only son, Sunjay Kapur, who remained its sole beneficiary during his lifetime. Following Sunjay Kapur’s death on June 12, 2025, the beneficial interests under the trust were transferred to his legal heirs as per the provisions of the trust deed.

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The conflict began earlier this year when Priya Kapur issued a cease-and-desist notice on January 10, 2026, alleging that Rani Kapur had made statements questioning the creation and validity of the trust and had claimed personal ownership over assets that form part of the trust corpus. Priya Kapur said such actions were prejudicial to the interests of the beneficiaries.

In January, Rani Kapur moved the Delhi High Court against Priya Sachdev and the children of Sunjay Kapur’s former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, alleging that a fraudulent family trust was created to take control of her estate. She claimed she became aware of the alleged irregularities only after her son’s death in June 2025. Court filings described the RK Family Trust as illegal and unregistered, and alleged that assets were transferred without her consent.

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In her civil suit, Rani Kapur sought a declaration that the trust is invalid and asserted personal ownership over the assets held under it. In a subsequent move on March 21, 2026, Rani Kapur issued a notice claiming to remove Priya Kapur as trustee under provisions of the trust deed. The matter regarding the validity and administration of the RK Family Trust is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.