Sunjay Kapur’s mother urges Sona Group board to defer AGM; says her son’s death was ‘sudden and suspicious’

Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, has written to the company’s board and shareholders asking them to defer the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), originally scheduled for July 25, in light of the ‘deep mourning’ period.

Sunjay Kapur, who was the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, died on June 12 during a polo match after he swallowed a bee.

Rani Kapur referred to the circumstances of her son’s death as “sudden and suspicious”. She said no formal explanation or documentation regarding the accident was shared with her. She also alleged in her letter that she was made to sign documents during her vulnerable state after Sunjay Kapur’s passing. Rani Kapur said there was no clarity on the contents of the documents.

“Please take note that during the aforesaid period of grieving, I was approached multiple times and compelled to sign various documents without explanation or even having time to read and understand the same,” Rani Kapur said in the letter, further alleging that appointments to the board and developments within the leadership structure were made without her consent.

“I’ve been informed that certain people are representing themselves as being the largest shareholders of the company since they claim to represent the interest of the family in the company. I am fully convinced that the documents which were executed by me under coercion and duress, post the demise of my son, at a time of mental and emotional vulnerability are being misused,” she said, adding that she had not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the board.

She objected to the AGM being held without transparency, and called for a minimum two-week deferment.

Her legal counsel Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar told ANI that Rani Kapur is not initiating legal action at this stage but seeking a pause in the proceedings.

She said that if the board ignores her request and moves forward without consulting with her, she would assume it to be a conscious decision taken to the “detriment of the company and the family.”