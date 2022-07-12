Super 30 alumni-backed start-up launches initiative for underprivileged girl child 

As part of its attempts to promote girl child education, InstaPreps by 7 Classes, a confidence diagnosis-based e-learning platform, has announced the launch of ‘Go Girls’ - an initiative to provide free coaching for the underprivileged girl child for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

As per the initiative, seven girls will be selected following a series of tests and screening and thereafter would be mentored for the IIT JEE or NEET.

Interestingly, the ‘Go Girls’ initiative is modeled on the concept of ‘Super 30’ that coaches only seven students in a batch. The program has currently secured the sponsorship of 35 students and one batch of NEET has started.

The sponsorship has been received from Sanjay Nawalkha (Former Chairperson, Department of Finance, University of Massachusetts) with an aim to get all seven students placed in government medical colleges.

InstaPreps by 7 Classes has been founded by a team of IIT-B, NIT & Super 30 alumni – Anup Raaj (IITB alumnus, ex-CTO PSTakeCare and a student of Super30 fame Anand Kumar), Arun Kumar Gupta, Ranjan Kumar Soni (NIT JSR alumnus) and Arvind Patel (IITB alumnus) with extended founding members Hemant Singh Rajput, Ritesh Rathore and Krutika Solanki.

InstaPreps by 7 Classes has built an educational framework wherein only seven students are allowed in one batch.

“These girls come from very modest backgrounds but have the aspiration and determination to become a doctor and are very diligent and focused. InstaPreps by 7classes platform will provide in the form of Go Girls Scholarship programs,” said Raaj.

This assumes significance in the light of the Annual Survey of Education Report which says that 32 per cent of girls were not enrolled in school in comparison to 28 per cent of boys in 2017. Further, as high as 47 per cent of the girls in India are subject to marriage by 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the start-up has planned to secure scholarships for more than 1,000 girls with the right type of collaboration and partnerships.

InstaPreps by 7 Classes is a fully digitised edtech platform to rectify confidence issues for STEM students to learn and prepare for entrance exams (Olympiads, SAT, USMLE, IITJEE, NEET & Basics) and K-12 learners.

It has downloads in over 3,000 cities across the globe from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Singapore, Africa, Cambodia, United States, Iraq & Iran.