SUV boom drives auto market even as West Asia tensions add uncertainty

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market is undergoing a structural shift, with SUVs firmly dominating demand, while sedans continue to lose share amid changing consumer preferences. At the centre of this transition is the rapid rise of compact SUVs in the ₹8–15 lakh price bracket, now the most competitive and high-volume segment in the market. According to the Monthly Auto Sales Report – March 2026 by Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates, the evolving demand cycle is also unfolding amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, which could influence fuel prices and supply chains.

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Industry data and recent sales trends indicate that utility vehicles (UVs) are the primary growth drivers, with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra outperforming peers on the back of strong SUV portfolios. Models such as the Tata Nexon, Punch, Mahindra Scorpio, and XUV700 continue to see robust traction across both urban and rural markets, underlining the structural shift toward SUVs.

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Compact SUVs lead demand surge

The ₹8–15 lakh segment has become the “sweet spot” for Indian buyers, offering a balance of affordability, features, and road presence. Vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Creta dominate this space, appealing to both first-time SUV buyers and those upgrading from hatchbacks.

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The emergence of micro-SUVs such as the Tata Punch has further widened the market, bringing SUV appeal to entry-level buyers. Lifestyle vehicles like the Mahindra Thar are also gaining traction, reflecting a shift in consumer aspirations toward design and experience.

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Hatchbacks remain entry-level backbone

Despite the SUV boom, hatchbacks continue to anchor entry-level demand. Models such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, and Tata Tiago remain consistent volume drivers due to affordability and efficiency.

The premium hatchback segment remains stable, led by the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20, particularly in urban markets. While growth has moderated, hatchbacks still contribute significantly to overall PV volumes.

Sedans hold ground in premium segment

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Sedans, though losing share, continue to retain relevance in mid and premium segments. The Honda City remains a benchmark for comfort and reliability, while the Hyundai Verna has strengthened its appeal with performance and technology upgrades.

Models like Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus cater to enthusiasts, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to dominate the mass segment, supported by strong fleet demand.

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Geopolitical risks

While personal mobility demand remains resilient, risks from the ongoing West Asia conflict are beginning to surface, particularly through fuel price volatility and potential supply-side disruptions. Early signs of impact are visible in segments like commercial vehicles, where higher operating costs are influencing purchase decisions.

As highlighted in the Monthly Auto Sales Report – March 2026, uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict have already started affecting demand in certain segments, while supply-side risks could emerge if the situation prolongs.

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Outlook

SUVs are expected to continue leading growth, especially in compact and mid-size categories. However, the trajectory will also depend on external factors such as fuel prices and geopolitical stability. While hatchbacks and sedans will retain their respective roles, India’s auto market is clearly becoming SUV-centric, with manufacturers aligning their strategies to this enduring shift.