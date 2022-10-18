Suzlon bags order from Adani Green Energy; to develop a 48.3 MW wind power project

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group announced on Tuesday that it won a new order to develop a 48.3 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy. Suzlon will install 23 units of wind turbine generators.

The project is located in Gujarat’s Mandvi, and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The company said that the order is a repeat one from Adani Green Energy and is in addition to an already existing order of 226.8 MW that was announced on August 13.

Suzlon will execute the project by supplying, installing and commissioning. It will also offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted that Adani Green Energy Ltd has reaffirmed their trust in us for the additional order for their Wind Energy Project in Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat. It is always a privilege to partner with India’s leading IPP in their pursuit to power our nation with green energy.”

Suzlon Group CEO Ashwani Kumar said that Suzlon wind turbines typically have 70-80 per cent domestic content and are manufactured in India through a thriving domestic value chain, which is in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Headquartered in Pune, Suzlon Group has its presence in 17 countries. Its founder and chairman, Tulsi R Tanti, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 1. “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company,” it had said.

Also read: Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti passes away due to cardiac arrest

Also read: The demise of Tulsi Tanti throws Suzlon's plans into uncertainty. How will it recover from the blow?