Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti passes away due to cardiac arrest

Tulsi R Tanti, the founder, chairman and managing director and promoter of Suzlon Energy, passed away at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest on October 1. The company confirmed the development in an exchange filing, while adding the list of promoters and the promoter group of the company stands updated.

The filing read, “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company.”

At present, Suzlon Energy has a market-cap of Rs 8,535.90 crore.

(This is a developing story; More details awaited)