Suzuki Motorcycle October sales rise 14%

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday reported a 13.61 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales at 74,610 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 65,673 units in the same month last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.

In the domestic market, the company sold 66,215 units last month as compared with 61,768 units sold in the same month last year, up 7.19 per cent, it added.

"We feel excited to continue Suzuki's growth-curve with highest ever monthly sales, creating newer milestone for us," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

