Swedish telecom regulator to pause upcoming 5G auction; to appeal court ruling on Huawei exclusion

A Swedish court on Monday granted a stay against PTS' decision last month to exclude Huawei from its 5G networks

Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will pause the upcoming 5G auction and appeal a court ruling against its decision to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from its 5G networks.

"PTS will appeal the administrative court's decision on inhibition to the next instance," the regulator said in a statement. A Swedish court on Monday granted a stay against PTS' decision last month to exclude Huawei from its 5G networks.

Huawei last week appealed against PTS' decision saying it wanted a court to check if it had been taken according to the law.

