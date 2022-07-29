Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere policy; details here

Food delivery platform Swiggy has extended its 'Future of Work' policy and announced permanent work-from-anywhere for several roles. Under this policy, teams like corporate, central business functions and technology will work remotely and meet once every quarter at base locations for a week, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Those in partner-facing roles, however, have to work from office for a few days a week from base locations, as per a company release. It added, “Swiggy believes that the permanent work-from-anywhere policy will act as an enabler for its employees to work towards these goals.”

The company noted that this decision was taken on the basis of “team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.”

Swiggy HR head Girish Menon said, “At the core of our Future of Work is Flexibility. Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders.”

Swiggy was among the first companies in the startup ecosystem to provide a flexible working model to employees. Swiggy employees are working from 487 cities in 27 states and four union territories as of today.

However, Swiggy is not the only company to announce work-from-anywhere policy for employees. Companies like Airbnb, Meesho, State Bank of India and Paytm among others have also allowed their employees to work from anywhere since 2020.