Swiggy launches new membership programme; to be available in over 500 cities: Check offers, other details here

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday launched a new membership programme called "Swiggy One" in a bid to boost its services across country. It also stated that the new programme is live in four cities – Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada – and will be expanded to over 500 cities soon.



The Swiggy One membership will be offering unlimited free deliveries, discounts and more benefits across all of Swiggy’s services. In the coming months, additional discounts and benefits will be extended to Swiggy’s other offerings such as its pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie and Meat stores, the company said in a statement.

Swiggy One offers:

Swiggy ONE offers unlimited free deliveries from restaurants and its grocery delivery service 'Instamart.' The membership can be availed at Rs 299 for the first 3 months and at Rs 899 for 12 months. All existing 'Super' subscribers will be upgraded to Swiggy One for free along with a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan.

Commenting on the new launch, Anuj Rathi, SVP Revenue and Growth at Swiggy said, “The newly launched Swiggy One program brings all these convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings/benefits to regular Swiggy users. We are excited to witness this new offering delight our consumers every single time while offering outstanding value and convenience.”

All existing Swiggy SUPER members will automatically be upgraded, free of cost, to the Swiggy One program for the remaining period of their active subscription. They will also get a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan to experience the benefits that Swiggy One has to offer. "Swiggy is also working to add more exciting benefits to the Swiggy One program and will be visible to the members over the coming months," the company further added.